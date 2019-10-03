Birmingham Veterans Treatment Court plans to take in vets from other municipalities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being called a rare sign of unity as 26 municipalities agreed to send their veterans to Birmingham to seek treatment.
Judge Andra Sparks spoke to the Public Safety Committee Tuesday about the city’s Veterans Treatment Court.
It's the only veterans treatment court in Jefferson County.
They extended an invitation to the other municipalities to participate in the Birmingham program - and all agreed.
Now, the court is used as a foundation to create a metro Veterans Treatment Court.
“We thought that what we had available was just too much for us just to use, and we thought the other communities could benefit from it as well. So they’ve agreed to do it. It doesn’t cost us a dime to do it. It’s just a way of us helping veterans in our community,” said Judge Sparks.
These veterans face misdemeanor offenses only.
Judge Sparks said he believes they’ll be able to take in veterans from other municipalities around January or February.
