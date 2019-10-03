Auburn QB Bo Nix talks more than just football with his dad, another former AU quarterback

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been a busy week for Auburn University quarterback Bo Nix.
The true freshman has been preparing for the Tigers’ next opponent and doing some reminiscing. Auburn is gearing up for a top 10 match-up with Florida in Gainesville at The Swamp, the same place his dad, Patrick, led the Tigers in a come-from-behind victory over the Gators.
“I knew coming here there would be a lot of comparison talk, so I expected it,” said Bo Nix. “My dad has told me about the Florida game before and so I know about it and it is great, but me and my dad do more than just talk about football. Both my parents are great.”
For Patrick, the year was 1994 that he made one of the most iconic plays in Auburn history. In the final minute against Florida, Patrick Nix hit wide receiver Frank Sanders for the game-winning touchdown to lead the Tigers to a 36-33 victory over the top-ranked Gators.
Bo Nix is hoping for a similar outcome on Saturday at the Swamp. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
