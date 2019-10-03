Attalla warehouse fire idles up to 30 workers

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The fire at an Attalla warehouse means the area has temporarily lost more than two dozen jobs.
Attalla’s mayor says the destruction of the warehouse of Gadsden Cartage means 28-30 people are at least temporarily out of a job.
However, Mayor Larry Means says the company's executives appear to be looking to rebuild in the area, and are looking for a temporary site that has access to rail, among other things.
The workers were not injured because they were out to lunch when the fire broke out Monday.
Means says the company and its owner, Rodney Austin, are good corporate citizens who prefer to hire local workers.
“They’re just good, corporate citizens, good people. They had occupational tax, of course, as far as money. Of course they don’t sell anything, there’s no sales tax. But still, it’s just, it’s a good place to work. They prefer to hire local people,” Means said.
We have been unable to reach owner Rodney Austin for comment. Means says he hopes Austin will help his workers somehow and feels confident he will do so.
Today, Attalla firefighters continued to spray water on the roofs that partially collapsed in the four-day-old fire.
The warehouse held mostly paper products, Means says many of them were Chinet paper plates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.