Missing Amarillo baby found safe and unharmed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A missing Amarillo baby who was believed to be in danger has now been found.
The Amarillo Police Department said officers located 3-month-old Jamila Franklin and 24-year-old Aliyah Moore in the 2300 block of South Taylor.
Police say the child is safe and unharmed.
An Amber Alert was issued for baby Jamila, who went missing early Thursday morning.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Hayes Street, near Palo Duro High School, on a missing child.
Jamila Franklin, the baby girl, was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.
The APD said Moore is known to go to motels along the Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.
The investigation into the child’s disappearance is ongoing.
