Walmart offering free grocery delivery now until Oct. 31

(WAFB) - Walmart has a deal that’s all treat, and no trick this October.
The retail giant is making its grocery delivery service free to customers now through Halloween. Customers only need to enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout and Walmart will waive the $7.95/$9.95 delivery fee. The deal applies to orders that are at least $50 total.
You can use the code more than once until Oct. 31.
How grocery delivery works:
- Order and Choose a Delivery Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time for their order to be delivered.
- Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Personal shoppers select grocery items.
- Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.
You can find delivery locations here.
Walmart rolled out its grocery delivery service in October 2018 and is one of several companies taking advantage of the swelling trend of online grocery sales.
Between 2013 and 2018, online grocery sales tripled and are expected to quadruple by 2023, according to a market research firm Packaged Facts new report.
Accounting for about 28 percent of online grocery sales, Amazon and Walmart are currently the key participants in the market.
Earlier this year, Albertsons started offering same-day grocery delivery, thanks to a partnership with Instacart, in the Baton Rouge area.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.