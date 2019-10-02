U.S Marshals searching for man wanted in Chilton County for kidnapping and rape

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a wanted man in Chilton County. Monday the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force announced investigators are searching for Timothy Wyatt who is wanted for Kidnapping, Rape, and Felony Assault.
Wyatt has warrants from the Chilton County Sheriff's Office for Kidnapping 1st, Attempted Rape 1st, and Assault 2nd.
U. S. Marshal said Wyatt strangled a woman until she passed out. Investigators said as Wyatt was taking her pants off, the victim woke up. The victim started to struggle and was able to escape.
Investigators say Timothy Wyatt is considered dangerous due to his violent criminal history.
If you know where he is or you know anything about this call the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force Case Agent at 334-531-5681.
