Two suspects charged in at least 73 Tuscaloosa auto burglaries

Tuscaloosa , Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are charging two 21-year-old men with auto burglaries in at least 73 different cases.
Warrants were obtained for Christopher Dewayne Young and Labarry Derrell Prewitt after an investigation into reports of auto burglaries throughout the Tuscaloosa area that started in August.
According to police, security footage revealed that all the burglaries involved unlocked cars. The suspects approached vehicles, checking to see if they were unlocked and if they were, proceeded to steal property. In some home security videos, the suspects were armed with handguns when they approached the victims’ residences and vehicles.
Investigators say the suspects took several guns from cars in the Arcadia, Sherwood, Circlewood, Beverly Heights and Highlands areas.
Upon arrest, investigators were able to recover two stolen handguns along with other stolen property.
Young was arrested on 9 auto burglary warrants, and is jail, held on a total bond of $108,000. Prewitt was arrested on 6 auto burglary warrants and is in jail, held on a total bond of $90,000.
A total of 73 cases against the men will be presented to the grand jury. The investigation is still ongoing and more changes could be pending.
