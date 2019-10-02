Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center goes smoke free

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major change for some patients and employees at Tuscaloosa’s Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center started Tuesday morning. Some call it an inconvenience that could benefit some folks in the long run.
Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center went smoke free Tuesday morning. That goes for outside as well as inside nearly all buildings.
WBRC found Becky Crawford lighting a cigarette while parked at the Medical Center. She disagreed with the no smoking policy. “I think they’re wrong. I think they should allow people to smoke inside of their car," Crawford said. The VA had limited smoking to three designated areas outside their buildings before Tuesday. Now they’re gone and smoking here is banned, for the most part.
“There’s been a trend throughout the years for medical facilities to go smoke-free and the VA was really one of the last to do so based on the fact that we have a large number of veterans who smoke,” according to Damon Stevenson, a VA spokesman.
Some veterans believe smoking is harmful to more than just smokers. “I think it wasn’t healthy. That second-hand smoke is not healthy. I don’t believe it is,” veteran Bobby Allen expressed.
The VA is offering smoking cessation programs to veterans who seek help to stop smoking.
Smoking is still allowed at Valor Grove and the Hospice of West Alabama facility on the VA grounds.
Police at the VA will issue warnings at first to people caught smoking there until more people are aware of the ban. But second or third offenses could result in smokers getting a citation.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.