Troy suspends all fraternity new-member activities

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will suspend all new-member activities within its fraternities, effective immediately, after recent investigations into two fraternity chapters.
The announcement comes after the university wrapped up its investigation of the Sigma Chi chapter following reports of hazing only to announce Monday that it had suspended a second fraternity, Delta Kappa Epsilon. An investigation of that organization is ongoing and involves reports of rules violations, including possible hazing, the university said.
New-member activities include social functions and processes related to the intake of new members.
“The Greek system is an important part of our university, and fraternities make many positive contributions to the community through their philanthropy and service,” said Troy University Dean of Student Services Herb Reeves. “However, we expect our Greek organizations to meet a high standard of behavior and leadership. We feel that this is an important moment to thoroughly review the new-member processes of fraternities and to remind these organizations of their responsibilities to themselves and others.”
The university says the Dean of Student Services and Office of Fraternity Affairs will hold a series of mandatory meetings this week with the members of each fraternity to review the new-member process and reiterate policies regarding hazing and safety.
Following these meetings, a decision will be made as to when the university will allow new-member activities to restart.
