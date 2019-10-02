Tasteful Touch Catering: White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Set oven to 350 degrees. Toast the entire loaf of bread in oven using a cookie sheet, Place to the side. Whisk eggs in large bowl, add evaporated milk and whole milk to eggs and whisk well. Add both granulated and brown sugar to the mix and whisk well. Add vanilla and cinnamon to the mix and whisk well. Add butter and whisk well. Crumble toasted bread in mixture, blending well. Place bowl in refrigerator for 20 minutes. Remove from refrigerator, pour mixture into a buttered half-size aluminum pan. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, set aside for 10 minutes, poke several holes on top of pudding using a kabob stick, cover the entire pudding with sauce. Enjoy warm, at room temperature or chilled.