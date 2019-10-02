Tasteful Touch Catering: White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Ingredients:
1 loaf toasted bread
1 can evaporated milk
4 cups whole milk
5 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup sugar
½ cup light brown sugar
Sauce Ingredients:
11oz Bag White Chocolate Chips
½ cup evaporated milk
½ cup raisins
Handful of pecan halves
1 tablespoon butter
Directions:
Set oven to 350 degrees. Toast the entire loaf of bread in oven using a cookie sheet, Place to the side. Whisk eggs in large bowl, add evaporated milk and whole milk to eggs and whisk well. Add both granulated and brown sugar to the mix and whisk well. Add vanilla and cinnamon to the mix and whisk well. Add butter and whisk well. Crumble toasted bread in mixture, blending well. Place bowl in refrigerator for 20 minutes. Remove from refrigerator, pour mixture into a buttered half-size aluminum pan. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, set aside for 10 minutes, poke several holes on top of pudding using a kabob stick, cover the entire pudding with sauce. Enjoy warm, at room temperature or chilled.
Sauce preparation: Add entire bag of white chocolate chips to medium sauce pan, add evaporated and butter on low heat, whisk until chips are fully melted, add pecans and raisins, simmer 10 minutes
