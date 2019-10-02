Road project on Tuscaloosa’s Highway 69 South suffers setback

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa road project that could have started in a matter of weeks could be delayed by months.
That work will still happen on Highway 69 South, but members of the Tuscaloosa Road Improvement Commission just learned about a setback this week.
ALDOT will add right turn lanes to several intersections on Highway 69 South, just south of Kalousa Avenue. The turn lanes were taken away over the past year to add more lanes for drivers to make it harder for traffic to back up.
The Commission approved spending $750,000 to bring right turn lanes back. Road crews found underground utilities that had not been accounted for. They will have to be moved before the project can begin.
“Changes that were made in the traffic flow have been significant. Traffic is moving much more better down that road. The turning lanes will just make it better and so we’re eager to see that happen,” according to Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson, who also sits on the Road Improvement Commission.
Moving those utility lines to add right turn lanes will push the start of the project to sometime in the Spring.
