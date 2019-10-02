Prostate cancer has not slowed down Royal Cup Coffee’s Hatton Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hatton Smith is strong, charismatic, confident, hard working and a successful business man. He is also a prostate cancer survivor.
“I was shocked and scared when I first was diagnosed,” said Smith. “I had a good doctor, received great treatment, had support of family and friends and I learned a lot from others that had prostate cancer hearing their stories.”
That was nearly eight years ago when Smith was diagnosed. He is going strong, exercising daily, and working as CEO emeritus of Royal Cup Coffee. That’s in addition to being a developer, investor, and philanthropist.
Smith is on the board of the Mike Slive Foundation, which is instrumental is prostate cancer awareness, research, and education. Smith was also instrumental in the return of UAB football.
Smith has a lot to live for and he shares his battle and survival of prostate cancer. He was recently honored at the Mike Live Foundation annual fundraising gala Beyond Blue event.
