Pelham Fire Chief asks residents to be extra alert during drought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The state of Alabama is currently under a Fire Alert due to the current drought.
The forestry commission and firefighters are asking people not to do any burning and to be extra alert.
Anyone who does burn for any reason will need a burn permit and could face misdemeanor charges without it .
Pelham fire chief Tim Honeycutt says even the a spark from the grill or a campfire could cause big problems right now.
“This is the driest weather we have had in quite some time. Along with temperatures and humidity, it truly creates the golden opportunity for a large scale wood fire.”
Chief Honeycutt is asking residents in Pelham to refrain from any fire use until drought conditions drastically improve.
