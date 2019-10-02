Officer injured in altercation at Montgomery Sam’s Club

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crime scene tape is still wrapped around poles in the parking lot of Montgomery’s Sam’s Club where an officer was injured in an altercation Wednesday afternoon.
The entrance to the big box store remains blocked, as of 5:45 p.m. while law enforcement investigates the incident on the Eastern Boulevard.
The Montgomery Police Department says one of its officers got into a struggle with a suspect who was trying to steal merchandise. MPD spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said a second suspect fired a gun before both fled the scene.
Duckett said the officer was not shot but suffered minor injuries during the struggle.
The suspects’ vehicle was later found in the 2100 block of Winifred Street at Greyhound Street. Duckett confirmed one suspect is in custody with charges pending. No names have been released.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed it is assisting MPD with the investigation.
