Montevallo Elementary gets $10,000 Sensory Path that expands outside

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) -A $10,000 sensory path was opened Wednesday at Montevallo Elementary.
Shelby County leaders gathered with State Representative Matt Fridy for the event.
Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks says this is an investment towards students emotional education and teachers say while it is important to focus on academics, they want to focus on the whole child.
Dora Newell is a special education teacher at Montevallo Elementary and she says that students can’t succeed in academics if they are not succeeding in emotional health.
“So I just build a balance for the students in all areas so that it works together to help them be a better student and enjoy school more,” she explains.
