Jeannine Bailey ‘Doing Good’ for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeannine Bailey leads one of the top fundraising teams for The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, which takes off from Railroad Park on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Jeannine is the Human Resources Director at Southern Nuclear, and their team is called “Nukes for the Cure.” Over the years, they’ve raised thousands of dollars for the fight against breast cancer. Last year they raised $7,500, and this year the goal is $12,000.
There are about 45 members of “Nukes for the Cure,” and several of them are breast cancer survivors. That makes it personal. Jeannine said, “Whether it’s a family member, a coworker, a neighbor, a small group at church; everybody has a connection. Talk to them about that connection, and they understand the importance of changing outcomes for other people.”
Jeannine’s connection is her mother Dianne, who died from breast cancer 19 years ago. Jeannine will run in her memory and in celebration of survivors. She’s also running for her daughter in hopes future generations will have a cure.
In the Southern Nuclear lobby “Nukes for the Cure” has a high profile. A TV screen is constantly pitching ways workers can donate. For instance, you can wear jeans on Thursdays if you donate. You can also donate to join a Zumba class, or perhaps buy a raffle ticket to win a prime parking space. Jeanine and her team will stop at nothing to find the cure that puts an end to breast cancer.
She said she hopes the Komen Race for the Cure finally goes out of business. “That’s what I’m hoping for; one last celebration where we say we kicked its butt and we’re done forever. That’s the ultimate goal.”
