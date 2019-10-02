Hot weather costing taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s going to remain unbearably hot for the rest of the week. That means a lot of air conditioners are going to be running at full blast and it looks like this will cost taxpayers as cities and county buildings try to stay cool.
At Jefferson County courthouse, Jefferson County Commission President, Jimmie Stephens said the county moved to more energy efficient chillers to help curb their cost, but higher bills are expected.
In Fultondale, they have been running their air conditioners more than usual because of the heat wave and Mayor Jim Lowery says from what he has seen so far, yes it’s going to cost them more to pay their bills.
“We will probably have to make some budget adjustments. It’s about $2,000 a month. It’s not an enormous figure but it’s something we try to keep an eye on,” Lowery said.
The city of Hoover is also monitoring their energy use but say they are expecting to pay more once the bills come into the city.
Area leaders said they are looking forward to cooler weather, making it easier on their budgets.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.