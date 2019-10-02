Helping Families is making a difference in chronic absenteeism in schools

Flowers says it’s a partnership and parents know they are vitally important for the school’s success. Flowers said, “I give parents my phone number. I just got a call this morning from a dad and said Ms. Flowers we have an emergency okay, what can I do? It’s a partnership. It will always be a partnership and we are grateful for D.A. Carr’s willingness to partner with us. No school can solve this on their own and parents can’t solve it by themselves either. It takes everybody.”