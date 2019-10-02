Helping Families is making a difference in chronic absenteeism in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Hayes K-8 School principal Natasha Flowers told me three years ago when she arrived the school had more than 13,000 student absences in one year, I know I gasped, but Juvenile Probation officer Davella Malone didn’t flinch at hearing that number. She told us it wasn’t the worst case she’s seen at all.
Usually by the time Malone shows up to a child’s home things have gone from bad to worse and truancy is a mere symptom of a bigger problem.
Malone said, “They are dealing with parents of children who are chronically absent from schools in Jefferson County every week.”
Malone said, “For parents it’s really serious. It’s a misdemeanor, but it is a criminal case once parents are referred to the court for what we call violating. Compulsory school attendance is a criminal case and generally comes with a warrant initially, and once the petition is filed it follows them everywhere they go. It’s on their record- so evade that at all costs.”
She went on to say, “Unfortunately when you get to court things have really escalated, the purpose of “Helping Families” is to intervene before things get to that point.”
Helping Families is a program through the Jefferson County D.A.’s office that is changing the focus when it comes to truancy from enforcement to more intervention.
Malone says, “Some families don’t know where to go for help. Life happens to all of us and sometimes it is a housing issue; families have been displaced and they have nowhere to stay. They are homeless. It’s very difficult to get children to school if you don’t have any place to stay.”
Sometimes it can be something as simple as transportation, the family may not have a car.
Malone said, “If you live within two miles of the school the bus doesn’t pick you up. Sometimes for little children they cannot walk two miles and sometimes there is not even a sidewalk for them to walk.”
Malone said case workers wouldn’t know all those moving parts without Helping Families. She calls it boots on the ground connecting families with resources and agencies that can help them and ultimately help them make sure their children are getting to school on a consistent basis.
Malone said District Attorney Danny Carr is really pushing the program because he sees the benefit of intervention before chronic absenteeism manifests over time into criminal activity.
She says he’s invited Bessemer Cut Off D.A. Lynneice Washington to get on board and now Helping Families will be launching in Bessemer City Schools.
Back to Hayes K-8 school and those 13,000 absences in one year, Principal Flowers tells us in the first year partnering with Helping Families they reduced those numbers by 19 percent.
And this year they are working to do even better. Flowers now has a prevention specialist encouraging students on a daily basis to reach 100 percent attendance through contests and information. That’s another thing Helping Families does; one on one counselling with families explaining the importance of attendance because if a child is not in school, he or she is not learning. So test scores go down. It’s all connected.
Flowers says it’s a partnership and parents know they are vitally important for the school’s success. Flowers said, “I give parents my phone number. I just got a call this morning from a dad and said Ms. Flowers we have an emergency okay, what can I do? It’s a partnership. It will always be a partnership and we are grateful for D.A. Carr’s willingness to partner with us. No school can solve this on their own and parents can’t solve it by themselves either. It takes everybody.”
