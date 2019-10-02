Heart Gallery Alabama: Markeonna & Kemarrion

Markeonna, born June 2010, has a smile that lights up a room. She likes to play with her tablet, ride her bike, dance, and play outside. She does well in school and her favorite subject is science. Markeonna likes to shop, get her hair and toes done, and go out to eat at McDonald’s.
Kemarrion, born October 2011, is a very well-mannered child. He loves to play video games, watch cartoons, and ride his bike. His favorite restaurant is McDonald’s. He does very well in school.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.