FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking heat continues across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with temperatures back into the 60s and 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning, but expect a partly cloudy sky by this afternoon. Yesterday shattered several records across Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Birmingham recorded their hottest temperature ever recorded for the month of October. They also broke their daily high temperature record that occurred in the 1950s and in 1919. Tuscaloosa hit 100°F while Birmingham recorded a high of 99°F. Anniston broke their record high of 93°F (1954) with a high of 98°F. They are just one degree shy of tying their all-time hottest October temperature on record. The incredible heat values will continue this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s with a few spots hitting the century mark. With so much heat in place, I can’t rule out a stray shower early this evening developing in parts of East Alabama. Rain that forms won’t last for long.
FIRST ALERT: Due to light winds and incredible heat, the National Weather Service has issued a Code Orange Air Quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties today. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities if you are sensitive to poor air or if you have asthma. You’ll likely noticed the hazy sky this afternoon thanks to the lower air quality.
FIRST ALERT: We will continue to break record high temperatures tomorrow, Friday, and possibly on Saturday. A weak cold front will move through Friday lowering our humidity levels, but it won’t drop our high temperatures too much. Expect highs in the upper 90s through tomorrow. Highs in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will remain extremely limited. We have introduced a 20% chance for an isolated shower in East Alabama on Saturday.
Record highs in Birmingham:
- 10/2: 93°F (1904)
- 10/3: 93°F (1911)
- 10/4: 92°F (1925)
- 10/5: 94°F (1927)
- 10/6: 94°F (1954)
NEXT BIG THING: A strong cold front is likely to move into Alabama early next week bringing cooler temperatures. Instead of seeing high temperatures 10-20 degrees above average, we’ll likely see temperatures near to slightly below average next Tuesday and Wednesday. Models still show some much needed rainfall chances Sunday into Monday as moisture from the Gulf spreads into the Southeast. Rain chances remain around 40-50%. I think the cold front will move through North and Central Alabama Tuesday giving us dry and cooler weather. Highs in the 70s Tuesday with morning lows dipping well into the 50s. It should feel very refreshing!
TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Lorenzo remains a Category 1 hurricane as it rapidly moves to the northeast. It is rapidly moving away from the Azores after producing rain and strong winds across their area. It is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics and impact parts of Ireland and the United Kingdom in a few days producing heavy surf, rain, and strong winds. We are also monitoring two tropical waves in the Caribbean and near the Bahamas. System east of the Bahamas has a very low chance of developing as it moves away from the United States. The wave in the Caribbean has a low chance of developing over the next five days as it moves northwestward towards the southern Gulf of Mexico. No immediate concerns of tropical development in the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
