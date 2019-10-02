FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking heat continues across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with temperatures back into the 60s and 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning, but expect a partly cloudy sky by this afternoon. Yesterday shattered several records across Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Birmingham recorded their hottest temperature ever recorded for the month of October. They also broke their daily high temperature record that occurred in the 1950s and in 1919. Tuscaloosa hit 100°F while Birmingham recorded a high of 99°F. Anniston broke their record high of 93°F (1954) with a high of 98°F. They are just one degree shy of tying their all-time hottest October temperature on record. The incredible heat values will continue this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s with a few spots hitting the century mark. With so much heat in place, I can’t rule out a stray shower early this evening developing in parts of East Alabama. Rain that forms won’t last for long.