Couple accused of having kids sell drugs from home

Krishawn Jermaine Howard was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of Firearms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession of Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Controlled Substance (Edible Marijuana), Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Controlled Substance near a school, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Chemical Endangerment of a child.