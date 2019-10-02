Compact 2020 urging parents to talk to teens about vaping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The health department is calling on everyone to stop using e-cigarettes and vape products after the first person in Alabama dies as a result of vaping and they investigate several other lung disease cases.
Prevention groups like Shelby County’s Compact 2020 have been warning people about the dangers of these products.
The CDC is investigating more than 805 lung injury cases. Twelve deaths have now been confirmed in a total of 10 states. Two-thirds of the cases being investigated by the CDC involve patients who are 18-34 years old.
School resource officers are collecting e-cigs everyday and say that everyone from honor roll students to trouble makers are using them.
Compact 2020 says they are not surprise by the numbers, in fact they only expect them to multiple.
Lt. Nathan Kendrick with Compact 2020 is urging all parents to educate themselves and their children about the dangers on these devices.
“We really don’t know what the long-term effects are and unfortunately we are starting to see with some of these deaths that they may not be a long-term; they may be short”
The CDC and the health department are asking people to refrain from using e-cigarettes and vape products until national and state investigations into vaping-related deaths and illnesses are complete.
