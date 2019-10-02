Cherokee Co. woman charged with animal cruelty

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cherokee County woman has been charged with 47 counts of cruelty to animals.
Ruth P. Staggs is in the Cherokee County Jail.
Sheriff Jeff Shaver said deputies were called to a home Tuesday on County Road 793 in the Rock Run Community for a welfare check.
They found multiple animals, including dogs, rabbits and turtles. Some were malnourished and neglected.
Several animals were dead.
The remaining animals were placed in a shelter.
