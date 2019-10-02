Chelsea, Helena to battle for top spot in Class 6A, Region 5 for our Sideline Game of the Week

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - With both teams undefeated in Class 6A, Region 5 play, Chelsea vs. Helena is our Sideline Game of the Week. Chelsea 3-0 and Helena 2-0 will battle it out for sole possession of Region 5 as the only unbeaten team.
“We told them all week we don’t have to do anything different than we’ve done every other week. We just have to play good sound football and with discipline,” said Helena head coach Richie Busby.
Ball security has been a focus this week for the Huskies as Chelsea has been successful capitalizing off turnovers this season.
“On film, they’re causing a lot of turnovers and getting a lot of touchdowns off turnovers too so we have to find a way to keep them out of the endzone if we turn the ball over,” Busby said.
This game features two teams who’ve had a complete turnaround since last year. In 2018, Chelsea went 2-8 with Helena finishing 4-6, both teams missing the playoffs.
“We have 20 plus seniors on our team so it all comes down to leadership. We have more experience and it makes our whole team together,” said Helena quarterback Luke Stamba.
Helena is 1-4 all-time in this series with the Huskies only win coming from last year.
