Blount Co. prayer vigil still happening despite letter demanding it be cancelled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff says Wednesday’s prayer vigil is still on, despite a letter he got from the Freedom From Religion Foundation demanding it be cancelled.
Sheriff Mark Moon decided to plan the prayer vigil after recent violent incidents in the county.
The letter said, “The BCSO’s hosting and promotion of this prayer vigil is a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment and it must be cancelled immediately.”
Moon said he’s not cancelling it, but to avoid a lawsuit which would cost taxpayers, he said the Sheriff’s Office is no longer sponsoring the vigil.
“Looking back, I probably should have went on my own personal Facebook page and promoted it as a pastor, but my heart is for the people of Blount County. And I just love everybody. And I just want to see good things happen here. I want to see a good change,” said Moon.
The vigil is still scheduled for Wednesday at Cleveland High School’s football field at 6 p.m.
Moon will be there, not as Sheriff, but as Pastor Mark Moon.
You can read the letter below in its entirety:
