Black Pearl: Red curry chicken
1. Cut chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and carrots into bite-size pieces.
2. Bring water to a boil. Then, add all ingredients and boil for 2 minutes.
3. Strain then place them in the skillet.
4. Add the red curry sauce (a combination of coconut milk, red curry paste, ginger, lemongrass, fish sauce, and sugar).
5. Bring to a gentle boil then simmer for a few minutes until the chicken is cooked all the way through.
6. (Optional) Add scallions or cilantro on top.
7. Serve with steamed white rice or jasmine rice. Enjoy!
