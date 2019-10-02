Birmingham Schools: Critical vote to take place next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In exactly one week, Birmingham voters head to the polls for municipal elections. Birmingham City School leaders are hoping voters approve a measure that would give them a big financial boost.
This is not a new property tax - it’s just a renewal. The school district says it needs the money to continue providing the best possible education to students.
The 9.8 mill property tax has been the same rate for more than 30 years. The school district tells us the tax generates over $30 million for schools each year. That money is about 14% of the district's budget every year.
Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says the tax is critical to the district. She's asking people to think about the future generation when going to the polls next week.
"Those funds are also used not just for classroom support. We’ve been proud of our work with Pre-K expansion, technology in the classroom, and for our students as well as college and career readiness and workforce,” Dr. Herring said.
Districts 1, 6 and 7 city council elections are also taking place on October 8.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.