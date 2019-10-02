Behind the Front: Breaking the Heat Wave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is be here but it certainly doesn’t feel like fall. Much of Alabama has been dealing with extreme heat and drought conditions. WBRC chief meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with Jill Gilardi to figure out just when the hot, dry pattern will let up, climate change, long-term forecasting and why communication is key. Find out how WBRC meteorologists handle the tricky transition of the seasons.
This episode of Behind the Front is sponsored by Durante Home Exteriors. Click Here or Call: (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.