Behind the Front: Breaking the Heat Wave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is be here but it certainly doesn’t feel like fall. Much of Alabama has been dealing with extreme heat and drought conditions. WBRC chief meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with Jill Gilardi to figure out just when the hot, dry pattern will let up, climate change, long-term forecasting and why communication is key. Find out how WBRC meteorologists handle the tricky transition of the seasons.