Authorities searching for escaped work release inmate in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for your help locating an inmate who left his assigned work release location Wednesday morning.
26-year-old Wesley Louis Staten left his assigned job location in Alabaster around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Staten was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with collar, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
