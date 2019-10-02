Attalla firefighters have warehouse blaze 90 percent contained

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Operations are scaled back in the attempts to put out the Attalla warehouse fire, but firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze.
The fire that destroyed Gadsden Cartage is still said to be 90 percent contained.
Attalla had fire trucks on the scene still spraying water on the mostly collapsed roof.
The incident commander said the tough parts remain the centers of the two wings, but they’ve got the exterior fires mostly extinguished.
“We’ve got some heavy equipment tunneling into the building now, so hopefully we can get some apparatus further in the building. Everything else is still going the same right now,” said the Incident Commander, Major Larry Milam.
Many of those extra firefighters providing mutual aid came from all over Etowah County and its surrounding counties, even as far away as Talladega, Jefferson and Shelby counties.
“I’ve seen departments four hours away come to assist us and stay all night. It’s really been something else. It’s been a true blessing to know that these people will come out and assist like that,” said Milam.
Firefighters said they’re also grateful for members of the community who wanted to donate water, ice and food to the many firefighters battling the blaze, but say they have all they need right now.
If they need any more, they'll make a request on the Gadsden-Etowah EMA Facebook page.
The investigation into the cause of the fire hasn't begun yet due to all of the safety hazards.
In fact, we’re told they haven’t even decided who will investigate it, whether it will be a fire investigator from Attalla, the Etowah County Arson Task Force (which investigates arsons and non-arsons alike), or the state fire marshal.
