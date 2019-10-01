WBRC Sideline Week 6 Schedule

WBRC Sideline Week 6 Schedule
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 1, 2019 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:31 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week - Chelsea at Helena

Mortimer Jordan at Central-Clay County

Hueytown at Northridge

McAdory at Paul Bryant

Thompson at Spain Park

John Carroll at Briarwood

Homewood at Minor

Parker at Fairfield

Clay-Chalkville at Shades Valley

Woodlawn at Ramsay

Vinemont at Fultondale

Pinson Valley at Gardendale

Northside at Good Hope

Vestavia at Hewitt

Hillcrest at Bessemer City

Ohatchee at West End

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.