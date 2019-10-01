Tuscaloosa community policing events dedicated to fallen officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As a part of National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department is doing something a little different with their event.
It’s with a more emotional focus this year as they remember fallen Officer Dornell Cousette.
Councilwoman Raevan Howard said Officer Cousette was very big on community policing not only within in the schools but by participating in different community programs. It’s one of the many reasons she said the different community policing events planned are dedicated to him reminding others of his service.
On October 2, you can join the Tuscaloosa Police Department at the Chick-fil-A on Skyland Boulevard for Coffee with cop from 7-9 a.m. and enjoy free breakfast while you get to know your local officers better.
Next Monday there will be a community policing breakfast forum held at the McDonald Hughes center. Next Wednesday officers will read to children in the schools.
Councilor Howard said that community policing takes everyone stepping up to work with police not against them.
“This is not just about coming out and having breakfast together but it’s about showing our support and our love and our thankfulness to the police department. I don’t want the community to get discouraged. I don’t want them to the think the problems plaguing our community will overwhelm and consume us, that’s why it’s important to talk to police officers," said Howard.
Next week’s community policing week will also wrap up with a city wide cook off next Saturday. Here’s more information on dates, locations and times below.
- October 2nd- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Coffee with a cop at Chick-fil-a on Skyland Boulevard.
- October 7th- 8 a.m to 10 a.m at the McDonald Hughes Center breakfast and community policing forum.
- October 9th- Officers read to students in the Tuscaloosa city schools
- October 12th- Citywide cook out at the McDonald Hughes Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
