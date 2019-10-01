Support group offered for families after concussion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is well underway and we’re on your side with one group providing support and resources for adolescents and parents after concussions.
It's called the Family Playbook.
Specialists at UAB, Children’s of Alabama, and Children’s Harbor help families answer the question “what now?” after their child suffers a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury.
The group’s goal is to provide free help not only for the adolescent, but also for parents, grandparents, and siblings.
It’s something Dr. Laura Dreer, clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, says is not usually offered in traditional rehabilitation.
“There are families that are struggling with some issues, return to learn, return to play. There services are out there to support the whole system. Not just the child or the patient, but the whole family as a unit, and get them back into doing the things they used to do,” said Dr. Dreer.
Families learn how to cope and spot symptoms, and how to work with coaches and trainers.
The Family Playbook meets monthly.
To learn how you can sign up, call 205-488-0778.
