Slice: Soul pie pizza

Soul Pie Pizza
Ingredients:
1 oz EVOO (base)
A pinch of minced garlic
3 oz of cooked turnip greens
Two pinches of parmesan cheese
1 cup blended cheese
3 oz of chopped bacon
15 pieces of Conecuh Sausage (pre-browned)
1 oz of grilled red onion
1 oz black-eyed peas
2 pinches of shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to desired cooking temp or to the instructions on the dough package.
Place on cooking sheet or pizza stone.
Make sure to rotate pie half way through cooking time for even cook.
The cheese should be a golden brown color. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.