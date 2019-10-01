Shelby County man arrested for flashing woman, it’s his 6th arrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man was arrested over the weekend for exposing himself to a woman inside a store.
Deputies said this is the 6th time Jonathan Wade Copeland has been accused of doing this.
Investigators said Copeland exposed himself at the Chelsea Walmart in the cereal aisle Saturday night around 7:00p.pm.
Deputies want women around Shelby county to be alert.
Copeland was arrested but has since posted his $1,000 bond.
Investigators say he could face more charges.
Captain Jay Fondren with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he wants women in this community to be familiar with Copeland’s face and be on the lookout.
“So of course if you look at our website at recent arrests you will have his photo and you can be on the lookout for him,” Fondren explains.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.