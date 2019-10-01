Schools protecting students from the heat

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s another week of miserable hot weather. School officials continue to watch the weather forecast and air quality index to protect their students.
The playground at Bumpus Intermediate School was quiet Tuesday. Students are not out running track or on the football field. Instead, they are inside with air conditioning during PE.
“We have indoor units when it’s really hot and when it’s really cold. So if we are not able to get outside, we are really intentional doing specific skills with indoor activities,” Bridgett Rayfield, PE instructor said.
It has been a difficult time for students and school officials. “We have hot days in Alabama, but not for this stretch of time and definitely not this late in the school year,” Scott Mitchell, Principal Bumpus Intermediate School said.
Principal Mitchell said he meets with his staff every day and make decisions over whether students can go outside or not. “If the index gets over 100, some of our kids have compromised immune systems or they have asthma or respiratory issues. They don’t need to be outside for more than ten minutes or so,” Mitchell said.
The student council raised money so students could refill their bottles at one water fountain in the school. The school plans to get a second similar water fountain.
During PE, students have access to water if they need it. “If you want water, you can get water,” Rayfield said.
On hot days, during recess students can be moved to one of the two gyms. There have been some air conditioning issues, but the school’s maintenance staff quickly fixed it. If not, students would have been moved to another area.
Mitchell said parents appreciate and support their effort. Rayfield adds some days, students are glad not to have to go outside.
