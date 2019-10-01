Samford taking on Alabama basketball in Chick-fil-A Birmingham Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two area college basketball teams will be meeting in Birmingham later this year as Samford will play Alabama at the Chick-fil-A Birmingham Classic.
The game will take place December 18 at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham.
“It’s always a great pleasure to have an opportunity to play a program with great prestige like Alabama,” Samford University Head Coach Scott Padgett said. “To be able to play them in our city is special anytime.”
“We are certainly excited to be a part of the Chick-fil-A Birmingham Classic,” said University of Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats. “We enjoy the privilege we have of taking our program aroundmthe state to play games. Some of our most dedicated fans live in the city of Birmingham, so it is something that was a natural fit.”
