A picture tells the story of hero firefighters

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Picture perfect proof of how hard our heroes work to protect us, including these Springville firefighters.
This powerful image was posted on Springville's Facebook page this morning.
The post reads "It's 2:00am and we finally get to take a break."
Springville's finest were helping fight that huge warehouse fire in Attalla that has burned for more than 15 hours.
Fire departments from six Alabama counties and one from Georgia have helped fight the massive fire.
