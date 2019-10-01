Pelham City Schools starts “Digital Days” to protect and educate students

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham City Schools are working to make sure their students are using social media wisely with a new program called “digital days.”
Monday was the first of four digital days the school plans to do throughout the year.
Amanda Wilbanks is the principal at Pelham high school and she says, “they are being saturated from period one to Seven with information on digital technology safety.”
In classrooms, hallways, basically everywhere you looked in Pelham High School, students were being reminded to think before they post.
“We deal with this day in and day out so every day we see a student who has been directly or indirectly impacted by unwise use of technology,” Principal Wilbanks explains.
Which is why school leader think it is important to make sure students have all the tools needed to make smart decisions on social media. Also learning about the dangers of social media making then think twice about who the befriend.
Danielle Adams is a senior and says this particular topic will help her make decisions differently in the future.
“Not knowing people and then for them to try contact me after today, that thought really does scare me because I have no idea what their intentions are,” says Adams.
