Local coaches and athletes react to law allowing collegiate athletes endorsements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New reaction from local coaches and former players to the new California law that will let collegiate athletes make money through endorsements.
The NCAA isn’t saying yet whether they will allow this, but we’re already finding a lot of local pushback tonight to this idea.
Former Alabama offensive lineman Thomas Rayam has three children in college—all athletes and all get stipends, which he didn’t get. He thinks they’re a good idea, but...
"They don't use all that money on what they should, because my wife is still transferring money all the time. All the time. And they get a stipend check, so just imagine if you went to paying kids that age that really don't have an understanding of budgeting money, oh my god, I couldn't imagine," says Rayam.
Rayam is best known for blocking Penn State's last second field goal attempt in 1989, winning the game for Alabama. He says he didn't get paid for it, or the hundreds of photographs he signed after it. He sees playing as its own reward.
"It was an opportunity. It's an opportunity to give back to the community, an opportunity to give back to your state, to give back to your university," says Rayam.
UAB Football coach Bill Clark has his worries, but favors an increased stipend.
“I’m concerned when you start talking about pay and becoming more like a professional athlete. That’s what I don’t want to see. But I’m for giving our guys everything we can possibly give them,” says Clark.
Former Auburn football player and SEC network analyst Cole Cubelic sees this causing problems.
“I think it sort of tear away at the fabric of being a team sport. There are a lot of different ways I think it could work against the locker room and the team portion of what college athletics is,” says Cubelic.
He also believes this new law only creates more questions.
“Are those athletes at those schools ineligible from an NCAA perspective? Are those schools going to be held to some sort of federal law and taken to court and sued because they’re not letting their athletes go and do it? Are they going to start their own league? Are they going to be able to compete in the PAC 12? It’s very confusing, and a very murky road that we’re heading down,” says Cubelic.
He says the fact that it’s just one state trying to implement these rules makes him think the NCAA will not allow it. The law takes effect in California in 2023.
