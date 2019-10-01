’Let’s not wait until the last minute’: Ivey urging citizens to obtain STAR ID

“One year from today, on Oct. 1, 2020, all air travelers will need a STAR ID for commercial domestic flights and to visit certain federal facilities. Those who hold a valid, unexpired U.S. passport may opt to use it for domestic air travel,” Ivey said. “If there is a chance you will need one, I encourage you to obtain this more secure version of Alabama’s driver license or non-driver ID card within the next few months to ensure you are prepared by the federal deadline.”