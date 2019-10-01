Jefferson County needs more road workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County kicked off its road paving and improvement plan Tuesday. The county hopes to pave up to 130 miles of roads in the county this year - that’s up from over 100 miles last year. To do so, they will need more than a hundred new workers.
Jefferson County road crews started paving work in Lipscomb. Officials in the city will tell you it’s needed.
“It’s greatly needed. This road is one of the worst in Lipscomb. Everybody knows that that travels through here,” Tonya Baldwin, Lipscomb City Councilwoman, said.
“I’m so excited. So ecstatic that roads are being paved in Lipscomb and more to come,” Barbara Moore, Lipscomb City Councilwoman said.
This is the start of the new budget year. Jefferson County Deputy County Manager Cal Markert said they need to hire more than a hundred employees for the coming year to meet that demand.
“They have worked tremendously hard with the current staff we have. They have done a great job. If we get those other folks, we will have to increase the amount of paving,” Markert said.
During bankruptcy, the county had more than 600 in the roads and transportation department, but afterwards it dropped to 180. At this time, the county has about 220 employees.
Markert said while the county can now hire more people, it’s not easy. A good economy is making it harder to land workers. Markert said the county offers a good salary and benefits. “That is what we are looking for - people who want to come and serve and make a difference in this county and they will be able to take care of their families,” Markert said.
The county has two paving crews working at this time. They hope to add a third paving crew in the future with more people on board.
If you are interested in a county job. which includes civil engineers, truck drivers, and skilled workers, click here to visit the Jefferson County Personnel Board website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.