FIRST ALERT: Today will be the warmest October day on record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy first day of October! The calendar says it is October, but it’ll feel more like mid-July. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon hours. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures in the upper 90s for many locations. I think we will break the record for the warmest October high temperature on record for Birmingham this afternoon. The old record is 94 degrees. We will likely see a high of 98-99 degrees in Birmingham this afternoon. Anniston and Tuscaloosa will also be close to seeing their all-time warmest October high temperature on record. Rain chance remains very low. There’s a small chance that an isolated shower could form in far east Alabama today, but the majority of us will remain hot and dry.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for extreme heat and dry conditions across Alabama for the remainder of this week. High temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday. We will likely break record high temperatures over the next 3-4 days. With very hot temperatures and plenty of sunshine, drought conditions will continue to intensify across the state. I think the drought monitor will continue to show widespread drought across the Southeast when it’s issued Thursday morning.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is watching two cold fronts that will move into Alabama over the weekend and into early next week. The first cold front will temporarily bring dry air into the state Friday evening. It could cool us down into the 60s for lows come Saturday morning. Moisture levels will increase quickly behind this front as we go into the weekend. The second cold front will promise to bring us fall temperatures come Monday and Tuesday. It will also enhance our rain chances come Sunday and Monday. The latest models are showing better coverage of showers and thunderstorms for both days, which is definitely good news!
COOL WEATHER NEXT WEEK: A big cool down is expected by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs could stay in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. It would not surprise me if a few spots in North Alabama dip into the 40s by the middle of next week for morning low temperatures.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain fairly quiet as we enter the month of October. We are watching Hurricane Lorenzo which will gradually weaken as it impacts the Azores later today. It will move to the northeast and transition to a powerful non-tropical low pressure and impact parts of Europe with high surf, winds, and rain. We are also monitoring two disturbances. One disturbance is located just east of the Bahamas that has a low chance of developing as it moves to the northeast. Another disturbance is located in the western Caribbean that could move northwestward towards the Yucatan Peninsula. It also has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have an amazing Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.