FIRST ALERT: Today will be the warmest October day on record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy first day of October! The calendar says it is October, but it’ll feel more like mid-July. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon hours. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures in the upper 90s for many locations. I think we will break the record for the warmest October high temperature on record for Birmingham this afternoon. The old record is 94 degrees. We will likely see a high of 98-99 degrees in Birmingham this afternoon. Anniston and Tuscaloosa will also be close to seeing their all-time warmest October high temperature on record. Rain chance remains very low. There’s a small chance that an isolated shower could form in far east Alabama today, but the majority of us will remain hot and dry.