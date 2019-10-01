Fighting fires in record-breaking temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If the picture didn’t say it all, the caption certainly does.
“It’s 2:00 am and we finally get to take a break.”
That’s what Springville firefighters posted on Facebook Tuesday, after spending hours helping to fight a huge warehouse fire in Attalla.
The reaction is understandable, especially when you consider the record-breaking temperatures outside.
“We’ve had a quite a few firemen that had to be rehabbed, get IV fluids, get in a cool area, drink plenty of fluids, so far we’re doing ok. We’re changing personnel in and out,” said Larry Milam, Attalla Fire Incident Commander.
Fire departments across the WBRC viewing area employ those same tactics when it’s this hot.
“Whenever it’s hot, and it’s extremely hot and dry outside, we reduce the amount of time that our firefighters do vigorous work before we send them into a rehab unit. Where we check their vitals, cool them down,” said Birmingham Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
Carrillo adds it’s a double edged sword. Firefighters have to continue to wear that heavy gear, but it also works against them.
“It protects us from the heat inside the home but, it also keeps our internal heat bottled up inside of that uniform,” he said.
How long any one person fights a fire, is typically left up to the incident commander on the scene.
