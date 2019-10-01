Female kicker making history at Hewitt-Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - When Jordan Lynn saw her favorite soccer player Carli Lloyd make a 55-yard field goal in late August, she took it as a sign it was time to pursue one of her dreams.
“When I saw her kick that this is a great opportunity and this is something that I really want to do,” said Jordan Lynn.
Lynn, who’s played soccer since four-years-old, found herself on the football team a few weeks later. The Hewitt-Trussville senior is almost perfect kicking extra points. She’s 8-of-9 through three games.
“Learning football is different than soccer. It is definitely a different sport, but it’s a lot of fun, and I love all the guys,” Lynn added.
Lynn says the biggest adjustment to playing football was learning how to put on shoulder pads and a helmet.
“It’s funny because they had to get me pads from the middle school. It still takes me a while to put them on," Lynn said.
Lynn, who is committed to play soccer at Mercer University, is the first female ever to score points in Hewitt-Trussville football history.
“She’s earned their respect, it doesn’t matter boy, girl, or whatever, you have to earn the team’s respect and she’s done that,” said Hewitt head coach Josh Floyd.
“We’re definitely glad she came out. It’s definitely brought us closer together. It’s kind of taken a brother role, like that’s our little sister,” said safety Malachi Moore.
Lynn says she’s gained confidence from this experience and she hopes it inspires other female athletes.
“I really do want younger girls, if they can kick a field goal, to come out and kick,” Lynn said.
Lynn’s longest field goal at practice is 45 yards.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.