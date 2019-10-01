Energy and emotion is what the Jackson-Olin HS marching band is all about

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do not let the number 54 keep you from thinking the Jackson-Olin High School Marching Band can belt out a song, because it can. Also known as the Mean Green Marching Machine, the band is made up of 54 members all with a purpose, and that is to perform a halftime show that is second to none on Friday nights. The band has a halftime drill to songs from the R&B group Tavares and Cierra, along with its cool, full of energy dance routine.