Energy and emotion is what the Jackson-Olin HS marching band is all about

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do not let the number 54 keep you from thinking the Jackson-Olin High School Marching Band can belt out a song, because it can. Also known as the Mean Green Marching Machine, the band is made up of 54 members all with a purpose, and that is to perform a halftime show that is second to none on Friday nights. The band has a halftime drill to songs from the R&B group Tavares and Cierra, along with its cool, full of energy dance routine.
“We are a very young, but very energetic group,” said Kendrick Fitzpatrick, the Jackson-Olin H.S. first-year Band Director. “Every Friday night we go out to out-do the J.O. band from the previous week. As long as that is our goal and we understand it and work hard enough, we can exceed those expectations and give the crowd the performance it is expecting to see.”
The Mean Green Marching Machine is also gearing up for the Birmingham City Schools Marching Band Evaluation Competition that is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2019 at Carver High School.
The band will also be showcased Friday on Sideline at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
