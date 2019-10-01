DCH hospitals not taking new patients unless they are critical due to ransomware attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three hospitals in the DCH Health System are not taking patients right now unless they are critical cases.
The three hospitals, DCH Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center are under a ransomware attack.
A post on the DCH website says "A criminal is limiting our ability to use our computer systems in exchange for an as-yet unknown payment."
The hospitals have implemented their emergency procedures because some computer technology is not available.
Again, right now DCH Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center are closed to all but the most critical new patients.
According to a hospital spokesperson, the staff is caring for the patients who are currently in the hospitals, and they do not plan to transfer current patients.
If you are scheduled for an outpatient procedure or test at a DCH hospital, call before you go.
Ambulances have been instructed to take patients to other hospitals if at all possible.
Patients who come to DCH emergency departments may be transferred to another hospital when they are stabilized.
The hospitals will update the situation as things change.
