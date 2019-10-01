Auburn, Gus Malzahn continue prepping for top-10 game in The Swamp

By Brandon Miller | October 1, 2019 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 2:11 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn is no stranger to facing tough teams away from The Plains, but this weekend’s trip to Florida could be the toughest contest the Tigers have faced.

Undefeated Auburn clashes with undefeated Florida in a top-10 battle that’ll be featured as the SEC Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30.

Head coach Gus Malzahn and players discussed the upcoming game on Tuesday during their weekly press conference.

Tiger fans likely remember Auburn’s last game in Gainesville well. In 2007, Auburn defeated No. 4 Florida on a last-second field goal by Wes Byrum.

