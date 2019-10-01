ADOC investigating inmate’s apparent suicide

BESSEMER Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate’s apparent suicide at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is under investigating by The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division.
During a security check on the night of September 26 correctional officers found Marco Dewayne Tolbert, 32, of Birmingham hanging from the light fixture inside his cell after Tolbert’s cellmate alerted the prison staff.
He was taken to the medical unit where efforts by the health care staff to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
Tolbert was serving a life sentence for a 2011 second-degree assault conviction out of Jefferson County.
