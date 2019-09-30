UAB looking to bounce back after loss to WKU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers (3-1, 0-1 CUSA) are looking to bounce back this Saturday after coming off their first loss of the season to Western Kentucky. The Blazers open CUSA play at home against Rice on Saturday. Although the Owls are 0-5 on the season, UAB Head Coach Bill Clark knows this is a team they can’t overlook.
“It’s going to be hard. I think they’re smart enough to understand, if you look at who they’ve played. I say it’s tough just because it’s human nature. It’s human nature for fans, for the players, for everybody to say that, but I’m hoping they look at the film and see what kind of team Rice is,” Clark said.
UAB is looking for it’s 15th straight win at home. The Blazers are unbeaten at home since the return and boast a perfect 14-0 record. UAB and Rice kickoff Saturday at 6 p.m.
